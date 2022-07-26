Cute little dog grows up, looks angry and becomes a hit; Look

A dog named Sox, a cross between Pomeranian Lulu and Shih-tzu, gained fame on social media after her owner posted photos comparing her growth. As a puppy he was very happy and excited. Growing up, he looked grumpy — even reminiscent of the famous Grumpy Cat.

Suzanne Giles, resident of Balaklava, Australia, did not expect the success her pet would have. She explains that the dog’s change took place after he became “adult”.

“He went from a lively dog ​​to a grumpy old man,” she wrote in the caption, jokingly.

Among the more than 1,600 comments, one compares the puppy to life: “That’s just life over there, crushing your hopes, dreams and, in Sox’s case, his cute little face.”

There were people who joked as if he were a rebellious teenager: “He went from being an innocent and happy child: ‘Oh no, I can’t wait to play on my Super Nintendo!’.

For the burnt out millennials who wake up feeling that ‘the end of the world is near’. (laughs). He didn’t get a glow in the photo, just a grunt. I loved it.”

Another commented that “he has an old soul. AND by that I mean he lost his serotonin at a young age (laughs). I hope he judges me for posting this. I love grumpy dogs.”

With his mouth curved down, he looks less friendly now. Image: Facebook / Suzanne Giles

Giles’ puppy is very reminiscent of other grumpy animals that have already become famous on the networks.

The kitten Tardar Sauce (or Tartar Sauce, in Portuguese), for example, became known as Grumpy Cat. She was an American feline who became very well known on the internet, because she was always looking down, even in photos that were supposed to be fun.

Tardar Sauce was one of four kittens born to a calico cat and a mixed breed tabby cat. Image: RealGrumpyCat/ Instagram

The cat was first noticed in September 2012 when a photo of her was posted on a news site called Reddit by Bryan Bundesen, the brother of her owner Tabatha Bundesen. In the same year, she participated in NBC’s Today and gained even more notoriety, because Tabatha created an account for her on Instagram.