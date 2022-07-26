Czech police incorporate Ferrari seized from patrol in the streets

Admin 6 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Ferrari 458

Credit, czech police

photo caption,

Vehicle will be used to crack down on illegal racing and chase stolen cars, among other things.

Police in the Czech Republic have unveiled the latest addition to their fleet of cars — a Ferrari capable of reaching speeds of up to 326 km/h.

Police said the vehicle was seized from criminals.

Credit, czech police

The cost of converting the Ferrari into a police car was 12,000 euros ($65,000) — about the same as a compact, according to officials.

The Ferrari 458 Italia will be used to crack down on illegal racing and pursue stolen cars, among other things. This model can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Oregon’s drug decriminalization is proving disastrous

In 2020, Oregon became the first state to decriminalize drug possession, including hard drugs. Portland …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved