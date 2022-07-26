Darren Aronofsky, Alejandro J. Iñárritu and Lars Von Trier at the Venice Film Festival

The new films by Darren Aronofsky, Andrew Dominik, Alejandro J. Iñárritu, Jafar Panahi, Frederick Wiseman, Joanna Hogg, Laura Poitras and Martin McDonagh are on the list of titles that will be released at the Venice Film Festival and will compete for the Golden Lion at this 79th edition. edition.

It was artistic director Alberto Barbera who revealed the program of the event, which also includes series by Lars Von Trier and Nicolas Winding Refn, as well as films by Kôji Fukada, Santiago Miter, Sergei Loznitsa, Oliver Stone, Ti West, Florian Zeller and Olivia Wilde. .

Meanwhile, Portugal is present at the event in the Horizons section with “The bride“, a feature film by Sérgio Tréfaut that tells the story of a European teenager who runs away from home to marry a Daesh guerrilla, becoming a Jihad bride.

The Venice Film Festival runs from August 31 to September 10. Here is the list of released films.

Competition

“White Noise,” Noah Baumbach (US)

“Il Signore Delle Formiche,” Gianni Amelio

“The Whale,” Darren Aronofsky

“L’Immensità,” Emanuele Crialese

“Saint Omer,” Alice Diop

“Blonde,” Andrew Dominik

“TAR,” Todd Field

“Love Life,” Koji Fukada

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” Alejandro G. Iñárritu

“Athena,” Romain Gavras

“Bones and All,” Luca Guadagnino

“The Eternal Daughter,” Joanna Hogg

“Beyond The Wall,” Vahid Jalilvand

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Martin McDonagh

“Argentina, 1985,” Santiago Miter

“Chiara,” Susanna Nicchiarelli

“Monica,” Andrea Pallaoro

“No Bears,” Jafar Panahi

“All The Beauty and The Bloodshed,” Laura Poitras

“A Couple,” Frederick Wiseman

“The Son,” Florian Zeller

“Our Ties,” Roschdy Zem

“Other People’s Children,” Rebecca Zlotowski

out of competition

“The Hanging Sun,” Francesco Carrozzini

“When The Waves Are Gone,” Lav Diaz

“Living,” Oliver Hermanus

“Dead For a Dollar,” Walter Hill

“Call Of God,” Kim Ki-duk

“Dreamin’ Wild,” Bill Pohlad

“Master Gardener,” Paul Schrader

“Siccitá,” Paolo Virzì

“Pearl,” Ti West

“Don’t Worry Darling,” Olivia Wilde

Out of Competition – Non-Competition

“Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom,” Evgeny Afineevsky

“The Matchmaker,” Benedetta Argentieri

“Gli Ultimi Giorni Dell’Umanità,” Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo

“A Compassionate Spy,” Steve James

“Music For Black Pigeons,” Jørgen Leth, Andreas Koefoed

“The Kiev Trial,” Sergei Loznitsa

“In Viaggio,” Gianfranco Rosi

“Bobi Wine Ghetto President,” Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo

“Nuclear,” Oliver Stone

out of competition – Series

“The Kingdom Exodus” (Episodes 1-5), Lars Von Trier (Denmark)

“Copenhagen Cowboy” (Episodes 1-6), Nicholas Winding Refn (Denmark)

horizons

“Princess,” Roberto De Paolis

“Victim,” Michal Blasko

“On The Fringe,” Juan Diego Botto

“Trenque Lauquen,” Laura Citarella

“Vera,” Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel

“Innocence,” Guy Davidi

“Blanquita,” Fernando Guzzoni

“For My Country,” Rachid Hami

“A Man,” Key Ishikawa

“Bread and Salt,” Damian Kocur

“Luxembourg, Luxembourg,” Antonio Lukich

“Ti Mangio il Cuore,” Pippo Mezzapesa

“To The North,” Mihai Mincan

“Autobiography,” Makbul Mubarak

“The Sitting Duck,” Jean-Paul Salomé

“World War III,” Houman Seyiedi

“The Happiest Man in the World,” Teona Strugar Mitevska

“The Bride,” Sergio Trefaut

Horizons – Extra

“Origin of Evil,” Sébastien Marnier

“Hanging Gardens,” Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji

“Amanda,” Carolina Cavalli

“Red Shoes,” Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser

“Nezouh,” Soudade Kaadan

“Notte Phantom,” Fulvio Risuleo

“Without Her,” Arian Vazirdaftari

“Valeria Is Getting Married,” Michael Vinik

“Goliath,” Adilkhan Yerzhanov