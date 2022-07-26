Data collect? Schools in the Netherlands will ban the use of the Google Chrome browser

Google has always been accused of collecting data from its users across the world from time to time. For this reason, the Dutch government decided to limit the use of Google Chrome and Chrome OS due to their students’ data privacy issues.

O Google Chrome has not been bannedhowever, according to the information, local authorities have taken the decision to limit the use of the Chrome browser and the Chrome OS operating system in schools until at least the second half of 2023.

The restriction includes the use of various services such as automatic website translation and spell checking, which allow the transfer of information outside of Europe. Additionally, Google Cloud student data stores are located in Europe and users should not have the ability to change settings. Finally, ad personalization should be turned off by default and restrictions will also apply to YouTube and Google search engine.

There are many reasons for Holland do itincluding the large amount of data collected on students and shared with partner advertisers, and a lack of transparency about where the data is actually available.

The ministers who signed the appeal to local lawmakers, declare the need to take security measures when using the aforementioned Google products. They also noted that they have already held meetings with representatives from tech giants, including Google, Microsoft and Zoom, about data protection and the need to increase transparency in the use of user information in their products.

Until August 2023, schools will still be able to use existing versions of Chrome and Chrome OS.

Source: Gizchina