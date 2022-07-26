Defender Renan reports threats after leaving prison and leaves Bragança Paulista | Paraiba Valley and Region

The player Renan, who was involved in an accident with the death of a motorcyclist in Bragança Paulista, said he had to move out of the city after death threats. The defense informed the justice that he changed his address after receiving threats in front of the condominium where he lived. Renan is on probation and needs to notify justice about changes of address and cannot leave the country.

The notice to justice was made by the defense after the granting of freedom, given last Saturday (23). The defender was arrested after being involved in an accident with the death of a motorcyclist in which he refused to take a breathalyzer and told police that he had been drinking before driving. In addition to the influence of alcohol, Renan was not yet licensed.

The freedom decision imposed a bond payment of R$ 242,000 and restrictions, such as not leaving the city without being notified to justice and seizure of the passport so that he does not leave the country. In the lawsuit, the defense claimed that residents discovered the player’s address in Bragança Paulista, where he was living to represent Bragantino, the team for which he was on loan.

“After the granting of his provisional release, the Petitioner learned from family members that in the last 24 (twenty-four) hours he has already received threats at the door of his residence, having concrete reasons to fear for his physical integrity and that of his family. In fact, threatening comments and videos containing aggression circulate on social media,” said the defense lawyers.

Renan continues to respond to the process in freedom and the case is investigated.

Renan was being held in the public jail in Caçapava, where he spent the night, until the custody hearing on Saturday morning. The defense presented arguments to the court that the player is a first-time offender, having not committed other crimes, and that he was collaborating with the investigations.

The request was accepted by the justice that gave permission for the player to respond to the process in freedom. The decision is provisional, can be changed during the process, and imposes a series of rules for its maintenance. Among them, that you deliver your passport to the Federal Police, so that you do not leave the country; and not going to bars or nightclubs.

“In view of the foregoing, I grant the provisional release of the fined Renan Victor da Silva, upon collection of bail, in the amount of 200 minimum wages; in addition to the commitment to attend all acts of the process, when summoned, keeping an updated address in the records; prohibition to go to bars, brothels and concert halls; prohibition to leave the district without judicial authorization; and, obligation to hand over your passport to the federal police, within 72 hours; all under penalty of revocation of the benefit”, he said in the decision by Judge Fábio Camargo.

O g1 had access to the player’s contract, which received R$ 84 thousand per month. With this, the 200 salary bond actually represents three player salaries.

Without a license and under the influence of alcohol

After the accident, the State Highway Police (PRE) was at the scene and found that the player had an odor of alcohol, in addition to having a bottle of drink near the vehicle. The agents asked him to take a breathalyzer test, but Renan refused and was taken to the police station.

According to the Civil Police, the player told the police that before the accident he had spent the night at a party in Campinas and confessed to drinking there.

Also, Renan didn’t have a license. According to the PRE, he had a driving permit, which is done before the official document. However, in the period in which you have the permission, it is not allowed to commit infractions, under penalty of loss, what happened to the player.

With that, he was indicted for indicted for manslaughter – when there is no intention to kill – with the qualification of driving without a license and under the influence of alcohol. The penalty for the crimes does not allow bail, and so he was kept in prison.

The accident happened around 6:30 am on the highway on the Rodovia Alkindar Monteiro Junqueira. According to the police, Renan was in the car when he invaded the opposite lane and hit the motorcyclist. The victim, Eliezer Pena, 38, could not resist his injuries and died at the scene.

Eliezer was married and the father of two young daughters. He had started his new job last week. On social media, friends and family mourned his death.

The boss, who was already a friend of footvolley games on weekends, was revolted to see the player at the door of the police station. The scene was captured in a video that went viral. (See video below)

