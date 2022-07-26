Denied sale, journalist error, meeting at CBF and crazy Abel Ferreira: latest from Palmeiras

One day after beating Internacional at Allianz Parque and confirming 39 points in the Brazilian Championship standings, Palmeiras won two days off and will only return to training next Wednesday.

Even so, the team enters an important process of preparation to face Ceará. And, of course, the market news doesn’t stop.

With the window open, it was certain that clubs from outside the country would come looking for Palmeiras players. At least three teams consulted for Benjamin Kuscevic, Verdão’s reserve defender. With stints in the Chilean national team, the player became the target of the market. The Palmeiras board, in turn, declined any deal and will not sell Kuscevic at this time.

SporTV journalist error

Carlos Eduardo Mansur, journalist for SporTV, got into a real tight spot when criticizing an excerpt from Abel Ferreira’s press conference. After reviewing what he said again, the professional apologized. See the video.

Meeting between Leila and CBF

Businesswoman goes to Rio de Janeiro to talk to CBF representatives about a serious mistake committed in the classic against São Paulo. The VAR will be the center of the matter in the Rio de Janeiro entity. And Leila already has a date to travel.

Abel “very crazy”

Palmeirense coach revealed that he is “crazy” with a free week of training, a rare fact in Brazilian football. See full article!