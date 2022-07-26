Difficult situation in the US with one of the largest airlines in the world fighting with its crew





The Association of Flight Attendants of the United States (AFA-CWA) released an official response to a memorandum issued by a United Airlines vice president, which accused the union of “political opportunism” for not giving the airline credit for working on an airline. solution for the category. Professionals complain about the way scale changes are being made and the delay for a response during peak season.

John Slater, United’s senior vice president of inflight services, argued that the company is “working hard to reduce wait times that arise when crews call the scheduling center and that it has proposed solutions that the union has rejected.”

The leadership of the union, which represents more than 50,000 professionals from 20 airlines across the country, did not like the response and published a note against arguing the executive.

“We want solutions. This is not a problem that the flight attendants who make up our union have created. Just because we didn’t accept the first solution proposed by management that met their immediate needs and impacted our contractual relocation language doesn’t mean we aren’t solution-oriented.





“Last week, we engaged with management in an attempt to find solutions and it should be clear: management has not been able to find a way to address any of the priorities identified in our response to them.”says the released note.

United offered some proposals that, according to the company, would reduce the waiting time for stopovers, but that involved the end of some contractual rights already negotiated previously, which was not accepted by the AFA.

“After lengthy discussion, it was determined that we could not agree to the proposed terms, in large part because we do not believe that this solves the call wait time issues and is only tantamount to a series of contractual concessions.”says the crew’s organization.

The union proposes that some services be automated and do not need to be answered by phone, such as cancellation of sick leave, blocking of reservations, changes made within an hour after a first transaction and negotiations to change positions until check in of the flight. United did not agree to the request and the impasse remains.



