Doogee D11 comes to AliExpress with SpO2, attractive design and promotional price

Known for producing good smartphones and with a highly flashy design, Doogee also operates in the smartwatch market. This week, the company is introducing the Doogee D11 to the world as its newest bet on the wearables market. The device has a look aimed at the public who enjoys playing sports and also brings a series of features aimed at health monitoring. So, without further ado, get to know all the details of the new Doogee D11.

















With a typically sporty design and metal construction, the Doogee D11 has a rotating crown on its side that helps navigation throughout its interface. In addition, it also has a series of dials that can be easily swapped, while the square display is 1.32 inches. Counting on a 2 in 1 Bluetooth chip (RealTek 8763EW), the Doogee D11 can be used to answer calls and also trigger Google Assistant, for example. The smart watch even allows syncing notifications from Android or iOS smartphones.

health resources





In the field of health, the Doogee D11 has a heart rate reader that can monitor 24 hours. The VP60 sensor also manages to be efficient on darker skin tones and even makes a complete report of the user’s sleep quality. Another important feature is the ability to see blood oxygen (SpO2) levels, and the user can also do breathing exercises and even identify their stress levels. For those who enjoy cycling, hiking or even playing soccer, the Doogee D11 can track up to 70 physical activities.

Autonomy and IP68

When it comes to autonomy, the Doogee D11 can stay up to 7 days away from the standby socket, but the manufacturer claims that each user may have a different result. That’s because usage habits influence the time away from the socket, and the battery capacity is 300 mAh. Last but not least, the smart watch is still IP68 certified to withstand water submersion. You can wear it while showering, easily deal with sweating during sports, or in heavy rain.

