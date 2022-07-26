Emmett Till biopic releases heartbreaking trailer

the first trailer of Up until he was newly released from MGM Studios, depicting the tragic story of Emmett Louis Till and the legacy of his mother, who sought justice for her lynched son. “If my son could get his feet back on Chicago soil, he would be a happy kid.” Mamie Till-Mobley wanted the best for her son in Mississippi, constantly warning him about the dangers of life, trying to protect his innocence. After the 1955 lynching, Mobley began fighting for justice after his murder. She even had an open casket during her funeral, showing the horrible acts committed to the child, helping to create the civil rights movement. The trailer can be found below.

Up until will star Whoopi Goldberg, Sean Patrick Thomas, Danielle Deadwyler, Frankie Faison, Ed Amatrudo, Haley Bennett and Jalyn Hall. The film is directed by Chinonye Chukwu, known for her past projects, Clemency, and alaska land. Whoopi Goldberg, Keith Beauchamp, Barbara Broccoli and Michael Reilly will produce Up until.

Up until is scheduled to hit theaters later this year on October 14th and will premiere at the New York Film Festival.

Whoopi Goldberg says Up until it’s a mother’s story

MGM Studios

Whoopi Goldberg is in love with Up until and Emmett’s relationship with his mother, Mamie. This relationship is what will be at the center of the film and explored in depth after the tragedy that occurred in Mississippi. During an interview with Good Morning America, Goldberg spoke about the difficulty of making the film and why she is so passionate about the project.

“This is a story that people think they know, and they know it because they’ve heard half stories about what happened and how it all happened. But people forget that they are two people, a mother and a son, and in the midst of everything this nation could throw at two people, they played. And Mamie threw it back, and said, let’s not close the coffin. I want them to see what they did to my son. It’s a mother’s story.

Danielle Deadwyler, who plays Mamie Till-Mobley, said it meant everything to bring the legacy of civil rights activists to life.

“It’s all about embodying the experience of that kind of legacy that I’ve known all my life. It’s about what you learn – the terror that black people had to experience in this country. I surrendered and understood this to be a great service. It is beyond an honor.”

All associated with Up until it’s not just taking the matter seriously, but respecting every aspect of the boy’s and mother’s life and legacy. The upcoming biopic is sure to bring much-needed attention to the 1955 tragedy and remind audiences of the impact Mamie Till-Mobley had on American history.