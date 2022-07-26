Emmy 2022: Zendaya is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

The 2022 Emmy Awards will take place on September 12 for the main categories. The complete list can be found on the website
The Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 releases the list of nominees for the 74th edition. Series like ‘Euphoria’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and ‘Round 6’ were featured in this edition. ‘Succession’ is an HBO series, which since its launch in 2018 has won 7 Emmys, and is leading with 25 nominations, followed by ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘The White Lotus’ with 20 each.
‘Only Murders in the Building’ appears with 17 nominations and ‘Euphoria’ has 16, and for the second year in a row, Zendaya is nominated for best actress in a drama series.
Now, follow the lists of nominees and categories:
drama series
- Better Call Saul
- euphoria
- ozark
- Break
- round 6
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- yellowjackets
Actress in a drama series
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve: Double Obsession
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve: Double Obsession
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Actor in a drama series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Round 6
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Rupture
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
comedy series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- hacks
- The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
Limited series, anthology or TV movie
- dopesick
- The Dropout
- inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
The 2022 Emmy Awards will take place on September 12 for the main categories. The full list can be found on the Television Academy website or social media.
Read other news on the Portal RSN.