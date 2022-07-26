Emmy 2022: Zendaya is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

The Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 releases the list of nominees for the 74th edition. Series like ‘Euphoria’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and ‘Round 6’ were featured in this edition. ‘Succession’ is an HBO series, which since its launch in 2018 has won 7 Emmys, and is leading with 25 nominations, followed by ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘The White Lotus’ with 20 each.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ appears with 17 nominations and ‘Euphoria’ has 16, and for the second year in a row, Zendaya is nominated for best actress in a drama series.

Now, follow the lists of nominees and categories:

drama series

Better Call Saul

euphoria

ozark

Break

round 6

Stranger Things

Succession

yellowjackets

Actress in a drama series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve: Double Obsession

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve: Double Obsession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Round 6

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Rupture

Jeremy Strong, Succession

comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

hacks

The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Limited series, anthology or TV movie

dopesick

The Dropout

inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

The 2022 Emmy Awards will take place on September 12 for the main categories. The full list can be found on the Television Academy website or social media.

Read other news on the Portal RSN.



