Eurovision 2023 will be in the UK, but it will also celebrate Ukrainian culture

THE European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed: the UK will receive the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. Even with the victory of Ukrainethe decision was reached for the festival to be held in another country, given the invasion of the country by Russia in February this year.

The UK hosts the festival because it came in second in the last edition of the competition, explains the EBU. Not long ago, the EBU had already released a statement saying that it and the British broadcaster BBC were in talks.

Although the event will not take place in Ukraine, the country guarantees qualification for the final together with the Big 5 countries, automatically qualified. The executive supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, Martin Österdahl, underlines his gratitude “because the BBC agreed to organize Eurovision in the UK in 2023“, further emphasizing that the winning nation will be “celebrated and represented throughout the event“.

The same assurance was given by Mykola Chernotytskyi of the Ukrainian public station. “The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will not take place in Ukraine but will be in support of Ukraine. We are grateful to our BBC partners for showing their solidarity with us. I am confident that together we will be able to bring the Ukrainian spirit to the event and once again unite all of Europe around our common values ​​of peace, support, talent and celebration of diversity.and,” he explains.

In June, after announcing that, due to the war, it would not be possible to hold the event on Ukrainian soil, the EBU had already announced negotiations “with the BBC, as this year’s runner-up, to potentially host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 at the UK”.

Before the decision was announced, other countries had shown their willingness to host the 2023 edition. Spain, Italy, Poland and even Netherlands demonstrated that they were ready to organize the 2023 edition of the Eurovision festival.

It was thanks to the theme Stefaniafrom the band Kalush Orchestra, which the Ukrainians took first place, leaving the United Kingdom in second and Spain in third. After the victory, the group decided to auction the trophy and hat of one of the members in order to get the highest possible monetary value to help the Ukrainian army in the fight against Russia. The accumulated money was used to purchase a PD-2 drone system.

About next year’s edition, little is known. Israel was the first country to define the song that will represent the country. it’s called Bad Little Thing and it will be a theme interpreted by Noa Kirel. The election was made from an internal choice of the Israeli broadcaster KAN.