Fantastic Four gets a 2024 release date

The new incarnation of Fantastic Four officially began to take shape this Saturday (23), when the Marvel took the San Diego Comic-Con to announce the film’s expected release date: November 8, 2024.

The team’s feature will begin the Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will conclude with two Avengers movies: Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Warsboth scheduled for 2025.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first attempt to take the team of heroes to theaters. The characters have already won two versions, made by Fox: one in 2005, with Chris Evans, Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd and Michael Chiklis in the cast; and another in 2015, with Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller and Jamie Bell.

The expectation to know which actors would play the characters was great since 2019, when Disney won its purchase of Fox, then owner of the rights to the characters.

the new movie of Fantastic Four is looking for a new director after leaving Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Return Home) from the project. There are no officially announced names in the cast, nor a set premiere date.

THE San Diego Comic-Con takes place between the 21st and 24th of July and has full coverage on the Omelete website, networks and channel.

The first day was already marked by news from Dungeons & Dragons, Teen Wolf and The Legend of the Lost Treasure, while the Friday of the convention delivered previews and announcements of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, animations from Marvel Studios and The Walking Dead. Saturday, the busiest day of the event, brought panels from Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.