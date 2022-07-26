Farmer takes risks to prevent fire from reaching properties

the courage of one farmer prevented a large fire from reaching houses and several rural properties, in Maidstone, in the south east of England.

O fire happened on Saturday (23) and consumed almost 10 hectares in just 90 minutes.

O rural producer Andy Barr told the Daily Mail that upon learning of the fire, the neighbor, the farmer Bill Alexandergot into the tractor and went straight to the fields to plow the barleyin an attempt to stop the fire from spreading.

“The barley was on fire and the wind turned home. Fortunately, Bill Alexander saved the day. It felt like I was going to lose everything, until he came on the scene,” says Barr.

Aerial footage of the fire shows a farmer plowing barley and creating a protective corridor.

hero farmer

Andy Barr and Bill Alexander say the fire started without warning and consumed everything very quickly.

Also many, many thanks to @kentfirerescue who were brilliant and are facing far too many of these at the moment pic.twitter.com/JTRlXz71Mw — Andy Barr (@EwenMcEwen) July 23, 2022

“I was working in the barn in the middle of the afternoon and got a call from neighbors asking about the smoke. I looked out the window and saw flames half a mile away,” says Barr.

The rural producer says he called the Fire Department at the time. “I quickly called the fire brigade and guided them,” he adds.

At this point, Bill ran to try to avoid the worst. “I knew at that moment that we had to put in a firebreak”, says Bill.

Firefighters, who used eight trucks to fight the blaze, confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. It is not yet known what caused the incident.