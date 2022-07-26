Father arrested in Mozambique for trying to sell three albino children – News

A father has been arrested in northwest Mozambique, in east Africa, for trying to sell his three albino children, whose bodies would be used in witchcraft practices, the police announced on Monday (25).

Authorities in the Tete region detained the father and uncle of the three minors last weekend, following an anonymous tip.





The children would be sold in Malawi for close to US$ 39,000 (R$ 210,500), explained local police spokesman Feliciano da Câmara.

Alerted by the anonymous tip, “we started to investigate, and it was possible to save the three minors, aged between 9 and 16 years, and who were captive”, added the source.

Both the father and the uncle deny involvement in the human trafficking scheme.





In southern Africa, albinos face discrimination and attacks, and parts of their body are used in witchcraft rituals for health and success.

Albinism is a genetic disorder characterized by the total or partial absence of pigments in the skin, hair and eyes.



