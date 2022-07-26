Fausto Vera will be the 14th Argentine in the history of Corinthians; see list | Corinthians

Hired as Corinthians’ 10th reinforcement for the season, midfielder Fausto Vera adds to the list of Argentines in Timão’s history.

The 22-year-old player, who arrives from Argentinos Juniors, will be the 14th athlete born in the neighboring country to wear the alvinegra shirt. The relationship has great players, but also names that were not missed by the fans and a duo that did not even enter the field.

In 2009, the socks Emiliano Vecchio and Mariano Torres were hired by Corinthians, but never played for the team. The first was loaned to Barueri, while the second ended up on loan to Náutico and Santo André.

+ Who is Fausto Vera and how he plays

1 of 8 Fausto Vera, new signing for Corinthians, has played for youth teams — Photo: MB Media/Getty Images Fausto Vera, new signing for Corinthians, has played for youth teams — Photo: MB Media/Getty Images

The last Argentine to pass through Timão was striker Mauro Boselli, who defended the club between 2019 and 2020, with 61 games and 17 goals scored.

See too:

+ Best home team, Timão catches main competitors at home

+ Will you play? Vítor Pereira talks about Léo Natel, Mateus Vital and Ramiro

With stints in youth teams and indicated by coach Vítor Pereira, Fausto Vera defended Argentinos Juniors, the club in which he was revealed. Timão bought 70% of his economic rights, for an undisclosed amount – behind the scenes, it is said that the transfer is around 5 million dollars (about R$ 26 million).

The Argentine midfielder arrives at Timão to compete for position with Maycon, Du Queiroz, Cantillo, Xavier and Roni. From next year, Paulinho will also be available again, after a serious knee injury.

2 of 8 Argentinos Juniors announces the sale of Fausto Vera to Corinthians — Photo: Disclosure Argentinos Juniors announces the sale of Fausto Vera to Corinthians — Photo: Disclosure

Check out below the foreigners who have passed through the Corinthians:

Buttice (goalkeeper, 1974) – 14 games, 12 goals conceded

Hector Veira (midfielder, 1975-1976) – 20 games, 4 goals

Ávalos (defender, 2000-2001) – 6 games, 0 goal

Mascherano (midfielder, 2005-2006) – 26 games, 0 goals

Tevez (forward, 2005-2006) – 78 games, 46 goals

Sebá Domínguez (defender, 2005-2006) – 40 games, 1 goal

Herrera (striker, 2008) – 59 games, 22 goals

Escudero (defender, 2009-2010) – 13 games, 0 goal

Defederico (midfielder, 2009-2010) – 40 games, 3 goals

Martínez (striker, 2012) – 19 games, 2 goals

Boselli (striker, 2019-2020) – 61 games, 17 goals

*midfielders Emiliano Vecchio and Mariano Torres were signed in 2009 but never played for Corinthians

3 of 8 Boselli was the 11th Argentine to enter the field for Corinthians — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Boselli was the 11th Argentine to enter the field for Corinthians — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Armando Graham Bell (defender, 1943-1944) – 10 games, 0 goal

Taborda (defender, 1978-1982) – 44 games, 2 goals

Daniel González Puga (defender, 1982-1983) – 72 games, 2 goals

Hugo De Leon (defender, 1985) – 51 games, 0 goals

Santiago Silva (striker, 2002) – 5 games, 0 goals

Acosta (forward, 2008) – 39 games, 9 goals

Lodeiro (midfielder, 2014-2015) – 11 games, 0 goal

Bruno Méndez (defender, since 2019) – 50 games, 1 goal

4 of 8 Uruguayan forward Acosta defended Corinthians in 2008 — Photo: Arquivo Uruguayan striker Acosta defended Corinthians in 2008 — Photo: Arquivo

Villamayor (right-back, 1996) – 12 games, 0 goals

Gamarra (defender, 1998-1999) – 80 games, 7 goals

Balbuena (right-back, 2009-2010) – 16 games, 0 goals

Romero (striker, 2014-2019) – 222 games, 38 goals

Gustavo Viera (2016-2018) – 2 games, 0 goals

Sergio Díaz (midfielder, 2018-2019) – 4 games, 0 goal

Balbuena (2016-2018 and since July 2021) – 137 games, 11 goals

*Goalkeeper Aldo Bobadilla was hired in 2010, but did not enter the field for Timão.

5 of 8 Romero is the foreigner with the most games with the Corinthians shirt — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Romero is the foreigner with the most games with the Corinthians shirt — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Johnny Herrera (goalkeeper, 2006) – 9 games, 13 goals conceded

Cristian Suarez (defender, 2008) – 4 games, 0 goal

Maldonado (midfielder, 2013) – 8 games, 0 goals

Angelo Araos (midfielder, 2018-2021) – 61 games, 1 goal

Rincón (midfielder, 1997-2000 and 2004) – 158 games, 11 goals

Mendoza (striker, 2015-2016) – 31 games, 3 goals

Yony ​​González (striker, 2020) – 4 games, 0 goal

Cantillo (midfielder, since January 2020) – 98 games, 2 goals

6 of 8 Victor Cantillo is the fourth Colombian to play for Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians Victor Cantillo is the fourth Colombian to play for Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

Casemiro do Amaral (goalkeeper, 1911-1914 and 1918) – 27 games, 37 goals conceded

Laurentino de Mello (midfielder, 1933) – 7 games, 0 goals

Rafael Ramos (right-back, since April 2022) – 16 games, 0 goals

Sornoza (midfielder, 2019) – 50 games, 1 goal

Cazares (midfielder, 2020-2021) – 27 games, 2 goals

Nasi Felippe ”Peanuts” (steering wheel, 1929) – 1 game, 0 goal

Abou-Rizk ”Adnam” (midfielder, 1965-1970) – 48 games, 6 goals

Ramírez (midfielder, 2011-2014) – 54 games, 5 goals

Guerrero (forward, 2012-2015) – 130 games, 54 goals

7 of 8 Peruvian Paolo Guerrero scored 54 goals for Corinthians — Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr/Ag. Corinthians Peruvian Paolo Guerrero scored 54 goals for Corinthians — Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr/Ag. Corinthians

+ CLICK HERE and see more Corinthians news

South Africa – Mark Frank Williams (striker, 1996) – 3 games, 0 goal

Bolivia – Arce (forward, 2007) – 34 games, 5 goals

China – Zizao (striker, 2012-2013) – 5 games, 0 goal

Spain – José Armando Ufarte ”Spanish” (forward, 1961-1962) – 38 games, 9 goals

United States – André Joseph Passantino (defender, 1991) – 1 game, 0 goal

Hungary – José Lengyel ”Hungarês” (goalkeeper, 1934-1940) – 137 games, 180 goals conceded

Italy – Luiz Fabbi (forward, 1910-1913) – 15 games, 4 goals

Japan – Koichi Hashimoto (midfielder, 1994) – 2 games, 0 goal

Poland – Oleska Skorobahaty (striker, 1965) – 5 games, 0 goal

England – Colin Kazim-Richards (striker, 2017-2018) – 37 games, 4 goals

Venezuela – Rômulo Otero (midfielder, 2020-2021) – 41 games, 4 goals