Fausto Vera will be the 14th Argentine in the history of Corinthians; see list | Corinthians

Hired as Corinthians’ 10th reinforcement for the season, midfielder Fausto Vera adds to the list of Argentines in Timão’s history.
The 22-year-old player, who arrives from Argentinos Juniors, will be the 14th athlete born in the neighboring country to wear the alvinegra shirt. The relationship has great players, but also names that were not missed by the fans and a duo that did not even enter the field.
In 2009, the socks Emiliano Vecchio and Mariano Torres were hired by Corinthians, but never played for the team. The first was loaned to Barueri, while the second ended up on loan to Náutico and Santo André.
The last Argentine to pass through Timão was striker Mauro Boselli, who defended the club between 2019 and 2020, with 61 games and 17 goals scored.
With stints in youth teams and indicated by coach Vítor Pereira, Fausto Vera defended Argentinos Juniors, the club in which he was revealed. Timão bought 70% of his economic rights, for an undisclosed amount – behind the scenes, it is said that the transfer is around 5 million dollars (about R$ 26 million).
The Argentine midfielder arrives at Timão to compete for position with Maycon, Du Queiroz, Cantillo, Xavier and Roni. From next year, Paulinho will also be available again, after a serious knee injury.
Check out below the foreigners who have passed through the Corinthians:
- Buttice (goalkeeper, 1974) – 14 games, 12 goals conceded
- Hector Veira (midfielder, 1975-1976) – 20 games, 4 goals
- Ávalos (defender, 2000-2001) – 6 games, 0 goal
- Mascherano (midfielder, 2005-2006) – 26 games, 0 goals
- Tevez (forward, 2005-2006) – 78 games, 46 goals
- Sebá Domínguez (defender, 2005-2006) – 40 games, 1 goal
- Herrera (striker, 2008) – 59 games, 22 goals
- Escudero (defender, 2009-2010) – 13 games, 0 goal
- Defederico (midfielder, 2009-2010) – 40 games, 3 goals
- Martínez (striker, 2012) – 19 games, 2 goals
- Boselli (striker, 2019-2020) – 61 games, 17 goals
*midfielders Emiliano Vecchio and Mariano Torres were signed in 2009 but never played for Corinthians
- Armando Graham Bell (defender, 1943-1944) – 10 games, 0 goal
- Taborda (defender, 1978-1982) – 44 games, 2 goals
- Daniel González Puga (defender, 1982-1983) – 72 games, 2 goals
- Hugo De Leon (defender, 1985) – 51 games, 0 goals
- Santiago Silva (striker, 2002) – 5 games, 0 goals
- Acosta (forward, 2008) – 39 games, 9 goals
- Lodeiro (midfielder, 2014-2015) – 11 games, 0 goal
- Bruno Méndez (defender, since 2019) – 50 games, 1 goal
- Villamayor (right-back, 1996) – 12 games, 0 goals
- Gamarra (defender, 1998-1999) – 80 games, 7 goals
- Balbuena (right-back, 2009-2010) – 16 games, 0 goals
- Romero (striker, 2014-2019) – 222 games, 38 goals
- Gustavo Viera (2016-2018) – 2 games, 0 goals
- Sergio Díaz (midfielder, 2018-2019) – 4 games, 0 goal
- Balbuena (2016-2018 and since July 2021) – 137 games, 11 goals
*Goalkeeper Aldo Bobadilla was hired in 2010, but did not enter the field for Timão.
- Johnny Herrera (goalkeeper, 2006) – 9 games, 13 goals conceded
- Cristian Suarez (defender, 2008) – 4 games, 0 goal
- Maldonado (midfielder, 2013) – 8 games, 0 goals
- Angelo Araos (midfielder, 2018-2021) – 61 games, 1 goal
- Rincón (midfielder, 1997-2000 and 2004) – 158 games, 11 goals
- Mendoza (striker, 2015-2016) – 31 games, 3 goals
- Yony González (striker, 2020) – 4 games, 0 goal
- Cantillo (midfielder, since January 2020) – 98 games, 2 goals
- Casemiro do Amaral (goalkeeper, 1911-1914 and 1918) – 27 games, 37 goals conceded
- Laurentino de Mello (midfielder, 1933) – 7 games, 0 goals
- Rafael Ramos (right-back, since April 2022) – 16 games, 0 goals
- Sornoza (midfielder, 2019) – 50 games, 1 goal
- Cazares (midfielder, 2020-2021) – 27 games, 2 goals
- Nasi Felippe ”Peanuts” (steering wheel, 1929) – 1 game, 0 goal
- Abou-Rizk ”Adnam” (midfielder, 1965-1970) – 48 games, 6 goals
- Ramírez (midfielder, 2011-2014) – 54 games, 5 goals
- Guerrero (forward, 2012-2015) – 130 games, 54 goals
- South Africa – Mark Frank Williams (striker, 1996) – 3 games, 0 goal
- Bolivia – Arce (forward, 2007) – 34 games, 5 goals
- China – Zizao (striker, 2012-2013) – 5 games, 0 goal
- Spain – José Armando Ufarte ”Spanish” (forward, 1961-1962) – 38 games, 9 goals
- United States – André Joseph Passantino (defender, 1991) – 1 game, 0 goal
- Hungary – José Lengyel ”Hungarês” (goalkeeper, 1934-1940) – 137 games, 180 goals conceded
- Italy – Luiz Fabbi (forward, 1910-1913) – 15 games, 4 goals
- Japan – Koichi Hashimoto (midfielder, 1994) – 2 games, 0 goal
- Poland – Oleska Skorobahaty (striker, 1965) – 5 games, 0 goal
- England – Colin Kazim-Richards (striker, 2017-2018) – 37 games, 4 goals
- Venezuela – Rômulo Otero (midfielder, 2020-2021) – 41 games, 4 goals
