Film “The Bride” by Sérgio Tréfaut selected for Venice Film Festival

The Venice festival announced today the official program of the 79th edition and among the selected films is “The bride”, by Sérgio Tréfaut, which will be part of the competition of the “Horizons” section.

“The Bride”, which will have its world premiere in Venice, is a fiction inspired by true stories of girls who joined fighters for the self-proclaimed Islamic State, and was shot in Iraqi Kurdistan.

“I have no particular interest in the issue of extremism. I studied what was said about groups of parents of jihadists who left and did not understand what had happened to their children. history. It’s trying to understand those teenagers who slipped on the banana skin”, said Sérgio Tréfaut to Lusa, at the end of 2020, shortly before starting the shooting of the film.

According to the synopsis, the film centers on a European teenager who runs away from home to marry a Daesh guerrilla.

“Three years later her life has changed dramatically. She lives in a prison camp in Iraq. She is now a mother of two and is pregnant again. She is a 20-year-old widow and will soon be tried in Iraqi courts. war and brainwashing have done to him”, reads the synopsis.

“The bride” has the interpretations of Joana Bernardo, Hugo Bentes and Lola Dueñas.

From the schedule announced today, among the films out of competition will be “When the waves are gone”, by Philippine director Lav Diaz, which has a Portuguese co-production, by Rosa Filmes.

At the Venice Critics Week, a parallel program of the festival, the inclusion of the film “O Sanche” (1989), Pedro Costa’s first feature film, in a restored version, had already been announced.

The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival will take place from August 31 to September 10, opening with “White Noise”, by Noah Baumbach, one of the films in the official competition for the Golden Lion.

From the official competition announced today by the artistic director, Alberto Barbera, will also be “No Bears”, by the Iranian dissident director Jafar Panahi, arrested this month in Tehran and who will have to serve a sentence of six years in prison.

“No Bears” “is the fourth film by Jafar Panahi shot in conditions of clandestinity”, stressed Alberto Barbera, recalling that the Venice festival has already condemned the arrest of Panahi and two other Iranian directors, Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Aleahmad, for criticism to the Tehran regime.

The official competition will also include “The Whale”, by Darren Aronofsky, “Tár”, by Todd Field, “Bardo, False Chronicle of Unas Cuantas Verdades”, by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, “Saint Omer”, by Alice Diop, or the documentary “All the beauty and the bloodshed”, by Laura Poitras, about the North American photographer Nan Goldin.

Out of competition, in addition to the film by Lav Diaz will be, for example, “Don’t worry darling”, by Olivia Wilde, with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, “The Kiev Trial”, by Sergei Loznitsa, and “Nuclear”, a documentary by Oliver Stone.

Episodes of the series “Riget Exodus”, by Lars von Trier, and “Copenhagen Cowboy”, by Nicolas Winding Refn, will also be revealed.

American actress Julianne Moore will preside over the international jury.

Portuguese director Ana Rocha de Sousa will be part of the jury for the “Luigi de Laurentiis” prize, destined for first works.

Two career awards – Golden Lion – will be awarded to North American director Paul Schrader and French actress Catherine Deneuve.



