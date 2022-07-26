Final scene of Ms. Marvel was inspired by Dragon Ball Z

The director Billal Fallahwho led the series Ms. Marvelrevealed that his inspiration for the final scene of the Disney+ attraction was animation Dragon Ball Z.

The anime is remembered by fans for featuring multiple fights that spanned numerous episodes and were full of blows, effects, and transformations.

Fallah revealed that this was exactly what inspired him the most for the biggest clash in Ms. Marvel.

“With our visual effects artist Nordin Rahhali, we were exploring what we could do with these powers, having that ‘Gigantando’ moment. That was an image that was that [momento] well manga, almost like an influence from Dragon Ball Z”, explained the director.

The scene also references the comics that spawned the series, when Kamala unleashes a new level of power with her Gigantando form.

The moment is also reminiscent of Goku himself and his transformations when he needs to overcome powerful enemies.

“All these cool things that we explored. And I think when we were doing it, we felt like there was so much more we could do. And I think we’ve only reached the tip of the iceberg,” added the director.

The character will still return in the marvels, the next film from Captain Marvel, who is played by Brie Larson. So far, it has not been confirmed if the series will get a second season, as with its predecessors, Loki and What If…?.

Directors of Ms. Marvel didn’t even know the post-credits scene existed

In the post-credits scene, Kamala Khan appears in her room, but for a mysterious reason, she switches places with Captain Marvel. However, the scene came as a surprise to directors Bilall Fallah and Adil el Arbi.

They explained that they didn’t direct the scene and didn’t even know it existed.

“Well, we didn’t film the scene. Nia DaCosta, who is directing The Marvels, was the one who filmed this scene not knowing it would be a post-credits scene. And we discovered it when we were retouching the episode’s colors; suddenly after the credits we saw that scene. It was mind-blowing,” Fallah said.

