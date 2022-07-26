Find out what the scene of the possible return of Cavill’s Superman will be like

Late last month, rumors surfaced that Superman will appear in a post-credits scene in the film. black adam, only the face is showing. Last week, the insider Daniel Richtman confirmed that the Man of Steel will appear even “faceless” in Black Adam. However, in recent days there have been rumors that Henry Cavill will return to live Superman in the DCEU.

Last Wednesday (20), the website deadline reported that there is a buzz that Cavill will be making a surprise appearance on the panel of films from A.D this coming Saturday, the 23rd, at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The star’s appearance, which should be by video, should talk about Superman and his return to the role of the Kryptonian superhero.

If this information is confirmed, surely Cavill will be the interpreter of Superman in the post-credits scene of black adam.

And what will that post-credits scene be like? There are two different descriptions of the scene and in both Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and Superman appear.

In one description, Waller warns Superman of the arrival of Black Adam (The Rock). In the second, the head of the Suicide Squad appears talking to Black Adam about Superman, and then it is possible to see the Man of Steel.

The DCEU panel at SDDC will start at 2:15 pm (Brasilia time) this coming Saturday, July 22nd. Write it down in your diary.

The panel will feature the casts of black adam it’s from Shazam 2 and should have trailer for both movies. It was also reported that there will be something about the movies The Flash, batgirl and Blue Beetle.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise), Black Adam will be released in Brazilian cinemas on October 20th.

The film will show the origin of Black Adam and introduce the DCEU’s Justice Society of America.

