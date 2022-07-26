Five-year-old boy dresses up as Chucky and scares neighbors in the US | World

Some residents of the city of Pinson, in the state of Alabama (USA), went through a delicate situation earlier this July.
A 5-year-old boy went out on the city streets dressed in the costume of the Chucky doll, known for the film saga “Killer’s Toy”.
Jackson Reed caught the attention of a resident who was passing by at the time. She photographed the child and posted it on her social media saying: “Dear parents with Chucky costumed son in Pinson, get your son! I almost had a heart attack.”
Jackson Reed, a 5-year-old boy, dressed up as Chucky and scared some neighbors in Pinson (USA) – Photo: Reproduction / Social networks
Britnee Reed, Jackson’s mother, told local TV station WHDN that she was working when a colleague showed her the photos and said, “That would just as easily be your son.”
Britnee would have seen it, approached it and realized that it was indeed her son.
“He dresses in different costumes during the week. He loves to make people laugh,” said the boy’s mother.
