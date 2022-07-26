Flamengo and Udinese advance in conversations for Wallace and approach a happy ending

Previously with an irreducible stance, Udinese is already starting to accept the possible departure of Wallace to the Flamengo. The parties advanced in the talks this Monday and the midfielder is close to agreeing the transfer to the red-black club. The information was initially released by ge.com and later confirmed by THROW!.

With Udinese’s “tough game”, Fla had an asset in the negotiations: the player’s own willingness to return to Brazilian football. Wallace has already made clear his desire for the Italian club and has plans to be in Brazil for the birth of his son next week.

There are still pending issues on the total transfer amounts, but the clubs have already overcome difficult barriers: the payment can be made in installments and the fixed amount will be at least 6 million euros – the price paid by Udinese in 2019 to sign the player. Now, the parties seek to adjust the amount of bonuses provided for in the contract.

In recent days, Udinese asked Flamengo for around 8 million euros for 100% of the player’s rights. The Rio club, in turn, sought to reduce the request to around 5 million euros for 70% of the rights. It remains to be seen who gave in the most in the “arm war”.

If the final agreement with Udinese is reached, Flamengo intends to sign a contract with Wallace until 2026. according to the playerinclusive, has been closed for more than 10 days.

At the age of 27, Wallace is a member of Grêmio’s youth teams and has been with Udinese for three seasons. Highlight and starter in the team, he was the second athlete with the most tackles in the Italian Championship in 2021/22. Before going to Italy, he had stints in Hannover and Hamburg, both in the Bundesliga.