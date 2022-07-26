Flamengo ends 1st round with the highest average audience

The comeback victory by 2 to 1 over Avaí, in Ressacada, ended the first round of Flamengo in the Brasileirão. After a bad start, the team occupies the sixth position in the table, but the red-black crowd showed its strength again: the club had the highest average attendance among the 20 teams in Serie A after 19 rounds.

In nine games as home team, Flamengo played six matches at Maracanã and three at Mané Garrincha, in Brasília. In all, the team put almost 500,000 fans in the stadium, reaching an average of 53,440 fans per game in the Brasileirão.

This brand is even the second largest in the history of running points, only behind the average audience of Flamengo itself in the 2019 Brasileirão (59,285 people).

Then, Corinthians and Palmeiras, second and first in the Brasileirão, respectively, close the top 3 of best audience averages of the first round of 2022 (see below).

Flamengo still has the records for paying audience and attendance at the Brasileirão 2022 — against Juventude (65,392) and Palmeiras (69,997), respectively.

Highest audience averages in the 1st round of the Brasileirão: