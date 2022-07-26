Flamengo imposes condition to sign ex-Manchester United; player wants to play in Mengão

Admin 29 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Brazilian football

Mais Querido continues to move in the market

Luiz Henrique Silva Pereira

Per Luiz Henrique Silva Pereira

Tottenham Hotspur U21 v Manchester United U21: Barclays U21 Premier League
© 2016 Getty Images, Getty Images EuropeTottenham Hotspur U21 v Manchester United U21: Barclays U21 Premier League
Luiz Henrique Silva Pereira

Per Luiz Henrique Silva Pereira

In this transfer window, Flamengo returned to the market with everything. The Rio club has already announced the signings of midfielder Arturo Vidal and striker Éverton Cebolinha, in addition to being very close to midfielder Wallace.

However, the news should not stop there. That’s because, according to Uruguayan ESPN’s Sebas Giovanelli, Flamengo is about to get a right back, a position considered lacking in the current squad.

According to the source, it is the Uruguayan Guillermo Varela, from Dynamo Moskva. The journalist points out that negotiations are very advanced and only details are missing for the player to be announced as a reinforcement for Flamengo.

Varela will have to trigger FIFA clause to close with Flamengo

One of these details is the triggering of the FIFA clause, which will allow the temporary suspension of Varela’s contract with Dynamo. In fact, this would be Mengão’s condition to close with Varela, as the club is not willing to pay for the transaction.

However, according to Venê CasagrandeiThis will not be an obstacle, since at this moment, the athlete, along with his agent, is trying to get the Russian club released, in addition to being close to ‘activating’ the FIFA clause.

Varela is 29 years old and has spent time at six clubs in his career. Among them are Manchester United and Real Madrid, where the player played between 2013 and 2017, but without great opportunities.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Journalist says he is surprised by Cano and Flu’s phase: “Candidate for the Brazilian title”

(Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves – FFC) Nothing like one day after another. In last Monday’s edition …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved