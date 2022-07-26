Flamengo imposes condition to sign ex-Manchester United; player wants to play in Mengão

In this transfer window, Flamengo returned to the market with everything. The Rio club has already announced the signings of midfielder Arturo Vidal and striker Éverton Cebolinha, in addition to being very close to midfielder Wallace.

However, the news should not stop there. That’s because, according to Uruguayan ESPN’s Sebas Giovanelli, Flamengo is about to get a right back, a position considered lacking in the current squad.

According to the source, it is the Uruguayan Guillermo Varela, from Dynamo Moskva. The journalist points out that negotiations are very advanced and only details are missing for the player to be announced as a reinforcement for Flamengo.

Varela will have to trigger FIFA clause to close with Flamengo

One of these details is the triggering of the FIFA clause, which will allow the temporary suspension of Varela’s contract with Dynamo . In fact, this would be Mengão’s condition to close with Varela, as the club is not willing to pay for the transaction.

However, according to Venê Casagrandei This will not be an obstacle, since at this moment, the athlete, along with his agent, is trying to get the Russian club released, in addition to being close to ‘activating’ the FIFA clause .

Varela is 29 years old and has spent time at six clubs in his career. Among them are Manchester United and Real Madrid, where the player played between 2013 and 2017, but without great opportunities.