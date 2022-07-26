Flamengo negotiates and will have to buy area from Caixa for stadium

with Igor Siqueira

Flamengo’s president, Rodolfo Landim, confirmed Flamengo’s negotiation with the federal government and city hall for the Gasómetro land, in downtown Rio, for the construction of its own stadium. The manager made it clear that the club will have to pay for the area without saying the price.

There is a direct negotiation between Landim with the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, and with Caixa for the land. In addition, the club talks with the city of Rio on the issue of authorizations.

“The news is real. Flamengo has already been talking to the city hall, the federal government, has been talking to Caixa Econômica Federal. Flamengo has already shown that it has an interest in the gasometer area to build the stadium. very preliminary phase. But it is an area of ​​interest”, said Landim.

Asked by the blog if Flamengo would have to buy the land, Landim confirmed it and made a joke: “Of course, of course. Unless you buy it and give it to me.” He did not confirm the amount under negotiation.

The land belongs to the Porto Maravilha Real Estate Fund, founded in a Public-Private Partnership as part of the Olympic project. Caixa Econômica Federal invested billions in FGTS money and became the fund manager. Thus, the bank has Cepacs (securities with construction rights) to be traded for anyone interested in undertaking projects in the area.