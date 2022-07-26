Flamengo x Athletico: Dorival and Felipão overcome suspicion and arrive on high for the duel in the Copa do Brasil | Brazil’s Cup

Dorival Júnior and Felipão took over Flamengo and Athletico, respectively, with some surprise and also distrust of the fans. But the experience proved its worth, and it took them little time to transform the uncertainty into victories and an advantage of almost 70% each.

Now on the rise, Dorival and Felipão measure forces to see who advances to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The first leg of the quarterfinals will be this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Maracanã.

In charge of Flamengo, Dorival Júnior is looking for his second title in the Copa do Brasil – he won for Santos in 2010. On the other hand, Felipão tries with Athletico to increase the gallery of trophies. He is the greatest champion of the Copa do Brasil as a coach, with four titles: Criciúma (1991), Grêmio (1994) and Palmeiras (1998 and 2012).

1 of 1 Dorival Júnior and Felipão meet at Flamengo x Athletico — Photo: infoesporte/ge Dorival Júnior and Felipão meet at Flamengo x Athletico — Photo: infoesporte/ge

At the age of 60, Dorival was announced by Flamengo on June 10, leaving Ceará to replace Paulo Sousa. The coach started with not very encouraging results at Rubro-Negro: he lost in his debut, to Internacional, then he beat Cuiabá and suffered two more defeats, both to Atlético-MG – one in the Brasileirão and another in the Copa do Brasil.

Arrascaeta, Pedro and Gabigol: Dorival Jr. explains what has changed in Flamengo

The key has since turned: in one month, he had eight wins in the last nine games, with a run over Tolima in the classification for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, in addition to an upset over Galo and a spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. In the Brasileirão, Flamengo ended the first round in sixth.

This resumption of Flamengo in the season is accompanied by the slogan on social networks: “Dorival Júnior has a plan”. This plan gains strength in the sum of a team that needed to find the path of victories and a coach that is in search of titles.

In less than two months of work, Dorival Júnior managed to put a cast that was not meeting in the season, either by the results or in the actions. He rebuilt important parts of the squad, adjusted the defensive system and gained strength with each victory.

Dorival’s numbers in Flamengo:

13 games

9 wins

4 losses

Use of 69.23%

27 goals scored

11 goals conceded

Felipão revolutionizes Athletico with group management and tactical changes

Luiz Felipe Scolari arrived at Athletico a little earlier, on May 4, hired to replace Fábio Carille (fired after only 21 days in office). At 73 years old, the multi-champion coach had been without a job since October last year, when he left Grêmio.

Hired to be technical director at Hurricane, he accepted to take charge of the team at the edge of the field until the end of this season. The coach caught Athletico threatened not to advance in the group stage of Libertadores and close to the relegation zone in the Brasileirão.

The “Felipão effect” was immediate. Debuted with a rout over Tocantinópolis and confirmed the spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. He then lost to Fluminense, in the Brasileirão, but then rocked: there were 14 straight games without losing, qualifying for the round of 16 and then for the quarter-finals of Libertadores. In the Brasileirão, Athletico took the elevator and consolidated itself in the G-6, closing the first round in fifth.

The change of scenery with Felipão goes directly through the well-known way in which he works. He avoids the term “Scolari family” as much as possible, but he used his experience in group management, quickly found a starting base and knew how to rotate the squad to reconcile the three simultaneous competitions. He simplified what had been difficult at Athletico until then and made the team highly competitive.

Felipão’s numbers at Athletico:

21 games

13 wins

5 draws

3 losses

Use of 69.84%

40 goals scored

19 goals conceded

With Dorival and Felipão, Flamengo and Athletico face each other this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the first leg of the quarterfinals. ge follows everything in real time, with videos of the main bids.

Fla and Hurricane make the seventh knockout decision in the last nine yearsbeing the fourth consecutive in the Copa do Brasil.

More Flamengo news

More news from Atletico

The return match is scheduled for August 17, Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Arena da Baixada. The team that has the highest goal difference in both games advances to the semifinals – in case of equality, decision on penalties.