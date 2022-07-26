From Botafogo to Cruzeiro: Chay arrives in BH to take exams and sign a contract | cruise

Chay has been training normally with the Botafogo squad and, if registered during the week, he could be an option for Pezzolano against Brusque, on Saturday. The delegation from Cruzeiro embarks for Santa Catarina on Thursday.

If approved in the medical exams, the player will be the fourth offensive player hired by Cruzeiro in this transfer window. Bruno Rodrigues and Stênio made their debut against Bahia, and Marquinhos Cipriano can be registered from August 1st.

The agreement established between Botafogo and Cruzeiro provides for a stipulated amount for the mining club to acquire the player’s economic rights after the end of the loan, if it is of interest.

Initially, Chay arrives to be an option only for the Serie B dispute in 2022. Competition in which he stood out, in 2021, wearing the shirt of the champion Botafogo. There were eight goals and eight assists in 31 games in the competition. Three of the goals were scored in the 3-3 draw with Cruzeiro, in Rio de Janeiro.

At 31 years old, the player arrives in search of the sequence he has not yet had with Luís Castro, at Botafogo, this year. In total, there were 18 matches in 2022, 12 of which in Serie A. He was out of the ones listed by the Portuguese coach in the last two rounds, against Santos and Athletico-PR.

