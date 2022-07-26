Galaxy Watch 4 oximeter is compared to medical tools under study – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

O Galaxy Watch 4 can become an important tool in the health area. According to a study published in the medical journal sleep healthcarried out by Samsung Medical Center and Samsung Electronics, the South Korean smartwatch offered AOS (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) measurements similar to those of traditional medical devices, despite the technology still not being 100% accurate.

Galaxy Watch 4 (Image: Handout/Samsung)

The study monitored 97 adults with sleep disorders and, after several tests, concluded that the Galaxy Watch 4 can be used to monitor patients. The researchers performed simultaneous measurements on multiple people suffering from the disorder, both with Samsung’s wearable and a traditional medical system.

Tests showed that the South Korean smartwatch offered readings in line with those of the medical device. That is, when there were changes in the oxygenation level in the reference model, the watch displayed similar data, proving that the SpO2 sensor used by the company is really accurate.

With these results, it is possible to conclude that the Galaxy Watch 4 can be an important ally for patients suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), reducing the need for more expensive hospital procedures, for example.

Obstructive sleep apnea blocks air passage (Image: Reproduction/Pneumoesono)

This disorder, which occurs while the person is sleeping and snoring, blocks the passage of air due to the collapse of the walls of the pharynx, causing respiratory arrest. OSA affects up to 38% of adults worldwide, with 50% of men and 25% of middle-aged women experiencing a moderate to severe level.

It is worth noting that despite the Galaxy Watch 4 delivering good results, the study states that “further improvements in wearable algorithms are needed to obtain more accurate and reliable information on oxygen saturation measurements.” Therefore, the device’s technology is not 100% accurate and still needs improvement.

Galaxy Watch 4 has great potential in healthcare

The Galaxy Watch 4 has been considered a great ally when it comes to health. In June this year, Samsung entered into a partnership with InCor, from Hospital das Clínicas, University of São Paulo, to monitor patients remotely using the watch.

The partnership aims to develop an assisted digital telemonitoring platform with the help of the brand’s smartwatches. The initiative has chances of being expanded and even applied in the Unified Health System (SUS), but for now, it is still in the research phase.

With information: SamMobile and Sleep Health.