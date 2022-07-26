GeForce Now Releases 120 FPS Streaming for All Android Phones

GeForce Now, Nvidia’s game streaming service, can now stream up to 120 FPS to any Android phone. The giant’s gaming platform offers gaming with a very high amount of frames in the most expensive package, which guarantees the rendering power of an Nvidia RTX 3080, 4K resolution and Ray Tracing.

Of course, streaming at 120 frames per second will strongly depend on the speed of the user’s internet connection — a cell phone connected to the 5 GHz network, for example, is the most recommended. Other factors, such as player location, should also influence streaming quality.

Game streaming is available in the more expensive GeForce Now package (Image: Reproduction/Nvidia)

To take advantage of the 120 FPS of streaming, the cell phone needs to have a 120 Hz frequency display. Without this capability, streaming at a higher frame rate can cause tearing, which is a “clipping” effect on the screen when there are two frames displayed at the same time. Because of this, the novelty of the time is limited to compatible cell phones.

Nvidia-approved devices

In order to ensure the best possible quality for consumers, Nvidia has tested streaming at 120 FPS on some devices. The list of devices that guarantee quality in the transmission is:

Nvidia GeForce Now is now available in Brazil, but the 120 FPS option won’t arrive here for now. On iOS, the function is not available, as the capacity depends on the service’s own app, and on Apple’s platform, the service runs on the web app.