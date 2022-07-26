Google Drive, Docs and more apps for Android are optimized for tablets – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

O Google paid greater attention to tablets this Monday (25). The company revealed an update to the Google Drive, docs and other suite apps workspace to improve the experience on large screens. In addition to the usability improvements, the apps will have increments in multitasking functions.

Google Drive and other Workspace apps receive improvements for tablets and foldable phones (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

The novelties are part of Android 12L, which was announced in March with novelties and adaptations for tablets and foldable cell phones. Part of the improvements presented yesterday (25) are in the tools to improve the use of two apps at the same time. This is the case with the function to drag and drop files in Slides, Docs and Sheets.

“Easily drag text or images from other apps like Chrome and drop content into an existing document or spreadsheet cell,” they said. The feature is also available for Google Drive to upload new files. You can also add links to content in the cloud by bringing it into an open app.

Google apps gain a function to drag and drop content (Image: Disclosure)

Google Drive gains multitasking improvements

Google Drive will still have other increments for multitasking. In this case, users will be able to open two windows side by side, to access them simultaneously.

“Just select the three-dot menu on any Drive file and tap on the ‘Open in a new window’ option,” they explained. “This helps you get the information you need without losing your current view or having to press the back button multiple times.”

The list of news also includes keyboard shortcuts. According to Google, when connecting the accessory to the tablet, it is possible to use commands, such as copy and paste, in Slides, Docs and Drive. All this “without having to slow down and take your hands off the keyboard”.

Google Drive allows you to open app in two windows simultaneously (Image: Disclosure)

And when does all this arrive?

Users can now use keyboard shortcuts, multiple windows, and drag-and-drop in Google Drive, according to Google. But the other apps will only receive the news at another time.

The company said keyboard support for Docs & Slides and drag-and-drop in Docs & Sheets will arrive starting July 28, 2022. Rollout will be gradual and may take up to 15 days to reach everyone. Fortunately, the deadline is the same for domains with fast and scheduled releases.

“Available to all Google Workspace customers as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers,” they concluded. “Available to users with personal Google accounts [Gmail gratuito]”.

