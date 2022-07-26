Google may launch even more powerful Pixel smartphone in 2022, reveals code

Google can launch a smartphone more powerful than the Pixel 7 Pro until the end of the year. The information was discovered by developer Kuba Wojciechowski after analyzing the hardware code of the search giant’s new smartphones.

By looking at the details in Android 13 beta 4, Kuba Wojciechowski discovered that there is an entirely new device in Google’s portfolio. It carries the codename Lynx (L10) and even has the same rear main sensor as the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

That is, we are talking about the 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1. However, the similarities end there, as the mysterious device has a 64 MP Sony IMX787 secondary sensor which can be used for telephoto.