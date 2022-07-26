Google may launch even more powerful Pixel smartphone in 2022, reveals code

Google can launch a smartphone more powerful than the Pixel 7 Pro until the end of the year. The information was discovered by developer Kuba Wojciechowski after analyzing the hardware code of the search giant’s new smartphones.
By looking at the details in Android 13 beta 4, Kuba Wojciechowski discovered that there is an entirely new device in Google’s portfolio. It carries the codename Lynx (L10) and even has the same rear main sensor as the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.
That is, we are talking about the 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1. However, the similarities end there, as the mysterious device has a 64 MP Sony IMX787 secondary sensor which can be used for telephoto.
For the front camera, the new Google smartphone may also have an unannounced Sony sensor (IMX712) of 13 MP.
As Google often uses older sensors in its Pixel smartphones, the presence of a 64MP lens and an unannounced sensor is a bit strange.
For the developer, the device mentioned in the Android code could be a brand new flagship or just an internal device that Google uses to test the cameras of future releases.
Parallel to the mystery smartphone, Wojciechowski also saw details about a possible foldable Pixel. It may have an unprecedented configuration: sensor Samsung ISOCELL GN1, Sony IMX363, Sony IMX386 and Sony IMX355. That is, something very different from previous leaks.