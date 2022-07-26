Google Play gets a new logo to celebrate its 10th anniversary

Google Play, Google’s online store, turned 10 in March of this year, but now the company has celebrated the feat. The company introduced a new logo for the store “that better reflects the magic of Google” and combines essential elements of the company’s products, such as Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail and others.

With less vibrant colors and a more rounded look, the new logo retains the main features that make it easy to recognize. The icon used so far in the store is a little more “sharp”, although the new aesthetic does not deviate much from the standard already in use.

New Google Play logo brings visual elements from other Google services.

Google Play was renamed in 2012 when it was called Android Market. The store initially launched in August 2008.

As Google Play Vice President Tian Lim quotes in a statement, the virtual store currently has 2.5 billion users in more than 190 countriesin addition to more than 2 million developers registered on the company’s platform.

Also as part of the celebration of 10 years of Google Play, Google announced a promotion involving Play Points. Users who purchase items within the apps will be able to earn a boost up to 10x more than selected, which can be good especially for online games.