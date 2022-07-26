‘Grey’s Anatomy’ cast grows a little more for season 19

Another name has been announced for the cast of the 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy”: Adelaide Kane. The Australian actress, who starred in “SEAL Team,” will play a new doctor on Gray Sloan. The announcement was made this Tuesday (26/7) by Deadline. adelaide is the fourth name announced for the next season.

Her character will be called Jules Millin, the only real adult in her family. She was raised by drug-addicted hippie artists and always had to take care of herself – and her parents. Deadline adds that she is bossy and not afraid to break the rules to save a life.

In addition to Adelaide Kainethe other names disclosed are Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis. They played surgeons in their first year of residency at Gray Sloan. At the end of season 18, the hospital was ordered to rebuild its teaching program.

“Grey’s Anatomy” it’s been on the air since 2005. Heading into season 19, the series still doesn’t have an end date, although several actors have said goodbye to the show over the years. Ellen Pompeothe protagonist Meredith Grey, has recorded 401 episodes, divided into 18 seasons so far.

Addison Montgomery Might Return to “Grey’s Anatomy”

the obstetrician Addison MontgomeryInterpreted by Kate Walsh in “Grey’s Anatomy”, you can return to the series. It’s up to the actress herself. “There is a possibility. I don’t know what I would do. We’ve been talking a little bit about the possibility of going back to something, but I don’t know yet…”, she told CheatSheet.