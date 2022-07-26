Gustavo Henrique agrees with new club and leaves Flamengo after two and a half years

Gustavo Henrique’s spell at Flamengo came to an end. On Tuesday morning, the club announced that it had reached an agreement with Fenerbahce for the departure of the defender, who has only played 10 games in the current season.

The defender arrived at the Rio de Janeiro club in 2020, after more than a decade at Santos. However, at Fla, the defender never managed to repeat the level he had shown at the São Paulo club, despite having played some important matches in the Brasileirão title campaign that year.

Now, the player will leave the club for Fenerbahçe, by Jorge Jesus. There, in addition to the coach, Gustavo Henrique will work again with midfielder Willian Arão, who followed the same path in this same window.

Gustavo Henrique leaves Flamengo after 88 matches

Gustavo Henrique is 29 years old and leaves the team after 88 games, with 8 goals scored and another 3 assists provided. With the team’s shirt, he added 4 outstanding titles: Brasileirão, two Supercopas do Brasil and a Recopa Sudamericana.

Check out Flamengo’s official statement: “Clube de Regatas do Flamengo informs that it has an initial agreement with Fenerbahçe involving defender Gustavo Henrique. The athlete traveled to Turkey for medical examinations.”