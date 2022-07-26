Heat wave continues in Spain, where extreme temperatures are expected – News













The heat wave that has affected Spain since July 9 continues, and extreme temperatures are expected this Sunday (24) in the south of the country, where they can reach 45ºC.

For two weeks the country has been facing very high temperatures, although in recent days they have briefly dropped below 40ºC. The forecast by Aemet (State Meteorological Agency) is that almost the entire country will have highs above 36ºC, except for the northwest.

The highest temperatures are expected in the region of Cordoba, in Andalusia (south), with 45ºC. It was in this part of the country that the Spanish record was set in August 2021: 47.4ºC in Montoro.















High temperatures and low rainfall since the beginning of the year have raised the risk of wildfires across the country to “extreme”, according to Aemet.

In Tenerife, in the Canary Islands, a fire destroyed 2,156 hectares and led to the evacuation of 600 people, the emergency services said on Saturday.

Since the beginning of 2022, more than 200,000 hectares have burned in Spain, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (Effis), making the country the most affected on the continent.

According to scientists, the proliferation of these extreme weather events is a direct consequence of global warming, with greenhouse gas emissions increasing in intensity, duration and frequency.

With the current wave, Spain has experienced exceptionally high temperatures five times in the last eleven months. The month of May was the hottest since the beginning of the century.













