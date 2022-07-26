Hylmer Dias pronounces on controversial video – Web Vôlei

Coach Hylmer Dias, of the Brazilian Under-19 Women’s Team, who played in the Pan-American Cup last week in Tulsa, United States, spoke on Monday about the video that was published today by the newspaper “O Tempo ”. In it, the coach appears giving the athlete Lívia a push before a substitution, as if to hasten the player’s entry onto the court.

The video had a negative impact on social media. So far, the CBV has not commented on the images. Earlier in the evening, Hylmer Dias made a statement through his social networks:

“Anyone who knows my trajectory knows the respect and affection I have for all my athletes and professionals with whom I trained. This weekend, in one of the Pan-American Cup matches, in order to speed up a substitution, I ended up making a more brusque gesture. For this act, I apologize to Lívia, her family and the other players. I reiterate that in no way did I intend to attack or be unkind to the athlete. As I have done throughout my career, I repudiate any such attitude,” the coach wrote in his Instagram Stories. See the video here.

Hylmer was Fluminense’s coach until the final stretch of the last Superliga, when he was replaced by Guilherme Schmitz, who managed to get the team out of relegation in the last round.