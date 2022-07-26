“I dazzled a little…”; Gabriel Menino exposes problem experienced at Palmeiras and reveals importance of Abel in ‘come back’

One of the main issues concerning palm trees it is in relation to some controversies involving some Get of the Academy. The young players trained at the base of the Lecture became the subject of the sports news, however, involved in troubled matters. Now, in an interview with GEGabriel Menino, believes that he has been playing and scored the winning goal in the last match of Verdão, revealed that he was dazzled and said that Abel helped him.

To GE, Gabriel Menino began by pointing out that he felt very happy to score such an important goal and decide the match for Palestra, who beat Inter 2-1 last Sunday (24). “It had been a while since I felt the emotion of deciding a match. I was happy, emotional and grateful for everything that has happened in my life.”.

“Abel always used a phrase with us: never forget where you came from. I dazzled a little, you know? At 21, living everything I’ve been living since the beginning was a blow to my life. I had to get my head in order. I have dreams, missions I need to fulfill and dreams to be fulfilled.”highlighted Menino, about the importance of the Portuguese coach for his change of mentality.

The young man also revealed that he has been looking to work even harder and that he has found his way to the next career. “I got my head straight, I’m working much harder to earn the trust of my teammates, especially Abel and the commission. I’m working twice as hard to take back everything I’ve lived and now I want double, triple, I want to live much longer. I found my way and I know what has to be done.”.

“It gave the alert in my head when the team started to gear up and I didn’t get in. There was just one more there, making up the cast. I didn’t want that, I have big dreams to fulfill. I need to give a warning, you know? And I started to see that the team didn’t need me, not even in training I was getting along with myself. There I started to get together more with Abel”concluded Gabriel for the GE.