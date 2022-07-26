Supermodel Kate Moss is Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend and testified on his behalf at trial

Kate Moss revealed why he decided to support Johnny Depp in the trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in which both were suing for defamation. The supermodel and the actor dated between 1994 and 1998.

mosstestified virtually in favor of her ex-boyfriend, denying to the court the rumors that she had been thrown down the stairs – in addition to any type of aggression – for depp while the two were in a relationship.

“I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to tell the truth,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs program, according to People magazine.

Moss’s Testimony

In her deposition, the model explained that the incident — which made headlines in tabloids around the world at the time — happened because she slipped on wet ground after a storm at a resort in Jamaica.

“There was a storm. As I left the room, I slipped down the stairs and hurt my back,” he recalled. “He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down the stairs.”

According to her, depp she heard the scream as she tumbled down the stairs, reaching the scene of the accident and carrying her to her hotel room at the resort. There, moss received the necessary medical care.

What caused Moss to be called

The supermodel testified after being quoted by heard in one of their testimonies. The actress reported one of her fights with her ex-husband that would have taken place in 2015, in the presence of her sister, Whitney.

“Is it over there [Whitney] threw himself into the line of fire,” Heard recalled. “She was trying to do Johnny to stop. She had her back to the stairs, and Johnny swings at her…I immediately think of Kate Moss and stairs”.

