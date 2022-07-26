iFood and XP team up to offer technology education to Brazilians

In order to face the labor shortage in the technology sector, iFood and XP became supporters of the Tech Movement

In order to face the labor shortage in the technology sector – which, according to Brasscom, should reach 530 thousand people by 2025 – iFood and XP, in partnership, became supporters of the Tech Movement. Thus, the project already has at least 20 partners, such as companies and institutions. Thus, the idea is to raise R$ 100 million over the next three years and invest the amount in education and technology.

“In the last year, we saw many companies investing in education, but with shares still very dispersed. Thus, we realize the importance of joining forces to help solve this deficit that the country lives in professional qualification in this area and that hinders the development of Brazil. Even expanding isolated efforts would not solve the problem. With this union, we hope to promote the meeting between talents who are just waiting for an opportunity, while contributing to a social transformation and the development of the country”, explained Fabrício Bloisi, President of iFood.

The project

Thus, the project already has R$5.2 million that will be invested in social impact initiatives. Therefore, the Tech Movement will be based on three pillars:

To arouse interest in the area of ​​technology while still at school; Empower and offer training to anyone interested in a career; and Foster initiatives that support companies in their employability journey.

Furthermore, the project will give priority to people with an underrepresented profile in society and people with low incomes.

“Our objective is to contribute to making Brazil a prosperous country and a protagonist in terms of technology, with job and career opportunities for all Brazilians. Our big dream is to make a difference in the training of professionals who are prepared for the challenges of the new digital economy, in terms of technology, innovation and business. We believe that, through social investment, we can generate a structural impact in Brazil and this is transformational”, said Thiago Maffra, CEO of XP Inc.

other partners

Thus, in addition to the first sponsors, iFood and XP, several other companies were involved in the construction of the Movement, and 18 of them have already become sponsors, they are:

accentuate;

Arch Institute;

Apothecary Group;

Buser;

Ci&T;

Academy Cubes;

Digital House;

Behring Foundation;

Academy Range;

Localiza Institute;

Kenzie Academy Brazil;

Let’s Code;

ONE (Oracle Next Education);

RD – RaiaDrogasil;

Rocketseat;

semantix;

Telles Foundation; and

VTEX.

Image: RossHelen / Shutterstock.com