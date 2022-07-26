IMF issues warning about what is happening in Argentina

Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), warned of what is happening in Argentina. “The economic situation is very worrying,” she said during a press conference.

“Right now, Argentina has an anchored inflationary process”, he verified. “Year-on-year inflation in June was 64%. There are expectations that it could increase. Reducing it has to be the country’s top priority.”

The warning made by the executive this Tuesday, 26, came a day after the meeting of the Minister of Economy, Silvina Batakis, with the director general of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, in Washington, and employees of the institution.

In March of this year, Argentina reached an agreement with the IMF to refinance its debt of US$ 45 billion, contracted during the government of former President Mauricio Macri, becoming the fund’s biggest debtor.

Silvina tries to make some IMF requirements more flexible, such as fiscal adjustment and less state intervention in the economy. One of the country’s vice president’s complaints, Cristina Kirchner, with Silvina’s predecessor was that the minister had accepted many demands from the financial institution.

Furthermore, during legislative elections, Cristina criticized the minister for not having opened the coffers to pay for social programs.

