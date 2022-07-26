In the relegation zone, Náutico will try to break the taboo of never having won Bahia, in Salvador | nautical

In the penultimate place in Serie B and accumulating four consecutive defeats, Náutico urgently need to win again to breathe in the fight against relegation. However, for that, you will need to break a historical taboo next Friday, at Arena Fonte Nova. That’s because, playing against Bahiain Salvador, the alvirrubra team has never won in official games.
As a visitor, Timbu faced Tricolor de Aço on 21 occasions in various competitions (Brazilian Championship, Série B, Northeast Cup, Champions League and Brazil Cup), and the most they managed was to return to Recife with six draws. In another 15 opportunities, the most common result: defeat.
In the last game between the two teams in Salvador, Bahia won 4-1 in the Copa do Nordeste — Photo: Jefferson Peixoto/Futura Press
Among them, the one recorded in the last meeting in Salvador, with the right to rout Bahia by 4 to 1, for the 2020 Northeast Cup, the highest score obtained by Tricolor de Aço in the confrontation.
The last time that Náutico managed to score in Salvador was for Série B in 2016, with a goalless draw. In all, Alvirrubro swung Bahia’s nets away from home only 10 times, while it was leaked on 34 occasions.
Considering the general history of games, Bahia’s advantage is also great, with 20 triumphs, against only eight of Pernambuco (all in Recife) and 12 draws.
It is worth mentioning that in the current Series B, the two teams are also on opposite sides in the classification. This is because, while Bahia, with 34 points, appears in 4th place, closing the access group to Series A, Náutico, with only 18 points, is in the penultimate position, inside the relegation zone for Series C.
- Games: 21
- Bahia triumphs: 15
- Ties: 6
- Games: 40
- Bahia triumphs: 20
- Ties: 12
- Nautical victories: 8