Incredulous, Natalie Portman makes a disgusted expression to see the presenter filtering water in his underwear

She is not only worthy of Mjölnir but also of a great adventure in nature! Natalie Portman accepted the challenge of exploring the canyon region of southern Utah, in the United States, and faced tasks as radical as those that the Mighty Thor found in Love and Thunder, new movie from Marvel. According to the people, the actress learned how to climb steep rocks, how to get clean water and even boil the liquid in underwear. Hey?

Along the way, Grylls teaches the technique of extracting water from the stones and reveals that it is necessary to filter it before drinking it, after all, the contents are full of dead flies and dirt. Then the presenter gives options:

– We could use a sock. But you need your socks. [Dá para usar] underwear.

Right now, a Portman beyond in disbelief raises her eyebrows and asks:

– Shall we filter the sludge water with underwear? Does the water come clean after running through your underwear? Oh, damn. Oh, damn. Do you need privacy? I will turn the other way.

– I mean, [a água] it won’t be perfectly cleanresponds Grylls.

– That’s an understatement. That’s disgustingcounters the actress.