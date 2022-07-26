Inter accelerates negotiations with Nahuel Bustos and right-back to have reinforcements in Sudamericana | International

Inter’s management is running out of time to close at least two signings for coach Mano Menezes before the duels against Melgar for the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana. The application period closes next Saturday. Conversations with Nahuel Bustos continue as the club intensifies the search for a spare part for Heitor on the right side.

+ Inter dismiss goalkeeper coach Daniel Pavan

O ge found that the gaucho club advanced in some points with Manchester City, owners of the rights of the Argentine striker. The attempt is to transfer by loan with a purchase clause, in case goals are reached. Colorado football, captained by William Thomas, intends to advance the matter by the end of this week.

The search for a right-back is also intense. Names are debated internally. Bustos has a return scheduled for this week, which will be full for training. Heitor’s departure opened a gap in the sector. In the 2-1 defeat to Palmeiras, Gabriel Mercado played in the position.

For the quarter-finals, clubs can make three substitutions from the list of players. Heitor, loaned to Cercle Brugge, Moisés, loaned to CSKA, Bruno Gomes, loaned to Coritiba, and Wesley Moraes, transferred to Levanta, have left the club and will be excluded from the list of options.

Mano Menezes currently has 31 players in the main group. The recent departures represent a relief of R$ 2 million in the payroll. The objective is in line with reducing football expenses and at the same time bolstering the group with new pieces.

Colorado will have five training sessions until Sunday’s clash, 4 pm, against Atlético-MG, in Beira-Rio. Four days later, he enters the field through the playoffs of the continental competition in Arequipa, Peru.

Trust the Inter squad at the moment:

goalkeepers: Daniel, Keiller, Émerson Júnior and Anthoni

Daniel, Keiller, Émerson Júnior and Anthoni Sides: Bustos, Renê, Thauan Lara and Paulo Victor

Bustos, Renê, Thauan Lara and Paulo Victor Defenders: Rodrigo Moledo, Gabriel Mercado, Vitão and Kaique Rocha

Rodrigo Moledo, Gabriel Mercado, Vitão and Kaique Rocha steering wheels: Gabriel, Edenilson, Johnny, Liziero and Matheus Dias

Gabriel, Edenilson, Johnny, Liziero and Matheus Dias Socks: Alan Patrick, Taison, Mauricio, Boschilia, Estevão, Lucas Ramos

Alan Patrick, Taison, Mauricio, Boschilia, Estevão, Lucas Ramos Attackers: Alemão, Pedro Henrique, Wanderson, De Pena, David, Caio Vidal, Gustavo Maia and Matheus Cadorini

