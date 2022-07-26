Is it mandatory to update the Caixa Tem app?

After the approval of Benefits PECmany families anxiously await the release of funds from the Brazil aid. Namely, the largest income transfer program in the country went from the current R$400 to R$600.

Therefore, many wonder if an app update will be necessary. BOX Has where the money is deposited. Read our article and find out now.

CAIXA Tem is the best option for social transfers

Since its creation in 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the app BOX Has became the best option for transferring the social programs of the Federal government. Developed by Federal Savings Bank (CAIXA)it has all the advantages of a digital bank account.

With it, it is possible to pay bills and bills and make online purchases using a virtual debit card or in person by reading the QR Code issued by the merchant’s own card machine.

In addition, it is possible to send and receive PIX or transfers, contract loans and insurance and consult extracts and values ​​of the Brazil aid and other benefits.

Has the anticipation of the installments of R$ 600 been approved?

Speaking of the value of Auxílio Brasil, it is important to remember that the increase in the benefit was approved by the Benefits PEC.

More important than that is the confirmation of the anticipation of installments of R$ 600 for august.

The first payment of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 will take place in August, according to the Ministry of Citizenship.

The new schedule is available in the Official Gazette from this Monday. According to the new schedule, payments of the R$ 600 Aid start on the 9th – for those who have the end of NIS number 1.

In other words, Auxílio Brasil deposits will change considerably. Beneficiaries remember that payments were always made in the last 10 working days of the month; now this anticipation will happen.

Still, many people will not take advantage of payments because they have an outdated app.

How to update CAIXA Tem

Therefore, the BOX Has ended up becoming an important tool of the Government and a great ally of Brazilian families. Therefore, it is essential to be aware of the registration updates of the application so that you can receive all the information and values ​​of the Brazil aid in addition to being able to enjoy all the advantages mentioned above.

See now the step by step to update your BOX Has:

First, open the application and log in with your CPF number and password or biometrics.

2 – Tap on the “update your registration” button

After entering the home menu, tap on the option “Update your registration”. You must have your ID in hand to proceed.

3 – Confirm your address

The app will show the registered address on your first access, so click on “Yes, it is correct” if it is still the same. If you have changes, tap “My address has changed”.

4 – Fill in your income information

In addition, at this time, inform your source of income, the amount, the time you spend with this income, your profession and assets.

5 – Confirm your filled data

Of course, you need to check all the information carefully and then click on “Confirm”.

6 – Validate your registration and grant an identification document

Finally, tap “Continue”, select the document through the app and read the instructions. With the end of this procedure, just wait for the unlocking of the BOX Has of all resources within 48 hours.

Download CAIXA Tem for Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.gov.caixa.tem&hl=pt_BR&gl=US

Download CAIXA Tem for iOS: https://apps.apple.com/br/app/caixa-tem/id1485424267

