Isle of the Dead | AMC announces new cast members

Currently in production, Isle of the Dead has received three new additions to the main cast: Željko Ivanek (Law & Order, Madam Secretary) as Croatian, Jonathan Higginbotham (The Blacklist, Shining Vale) as Tommaso, and Mahina Napoleon (NCIS: Hawaii’i) as Ginny.

The new story takes place in New York and will feature Negan, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Maggie Rhee, played by Lauren Cohan, traveling together.

Eli Jornewho previously wrote and produced the main series, is the writer and producer.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be working with Lauren Cohan. We read the season, it will blow your minds. I repeat, blow their minds.”

Morgan declared a few weeks ago.

Titled Isle of the Dead, the first season of the spinoff will have six episodes. Scheduled to premiere in 2023 at AMCwill follow Maggie and Negan‎‎ through a post-apocalyptic New York.

READ TOO:

The Walking Dead follows a group of survivors of a world destroyed by zombies, living their internal conflicts. The drama sometimes moves away from the “zombies” theme to follow more personal matters, emphasizing the personality of normal people who are altered by the tragedy.

The comic series ended up giving rise to a successful TV production, which is about to conclude in its 11th season.