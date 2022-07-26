Jafar Panahi’s film, Iranian filmmaker arrested, is featured at the Venice Film Festival

The organizers of the 79th Venice Film Festival announced, this Tuesday, the 26th, the list of films that will compete for the main prize, the golden lion. On the list, No Bearsby the Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi who is imprisoned in his country, sentenced to six years in prison and banned from making films and from leaving the country.

The sentence was imposed by a court in Tehran in 2010, “because of his propaganda against the Islamic Republic that had not been carried out”, said a spokesman for the judiciary. Since living in hiding, Panahi has made four films, the most recent No Bearsnow selected by Venice Festivalwhose organization demanded his release from the Iranian government

The Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu, the Argentine Santiago MiterItalian Luca Guadagnino and American Darren Aronofsky will also compete with their respective films for the Golden Lion at the 79th Venice Film Festival, which begins in August, 31. Among the 23 films that make up the Official Selection, González Iñárritu and miter are the only two in Latin America.

The first will return to the Mostra almost two decades after its applause 21 grams (2003) with Bard. False chronicle of some truthswhich also marks his return to his native Mexico after big hits like birdman (2014) and the return (2017). In his “most personal” film, according to the festival’s director, Alberto Barberain a press conference, will have a cast composed of Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani and Ximena Lamadrid.

Miter, in turn, will compete with Argentina, 1985, starring Ricardo Darín, “the passionate and meticulous reconstruction” of the process of the Argentine dictatorship, advanced Barbera. On the other hand, Aronofsky, who usually reserves Venice for his premieres, as he did with black swan (2010) or Mother! (2017), will aspire to the Golden Lion with The whalewith Brendan Fraser in the role of a morbidly obese.

Luca Guadagnino will compete with a story of love and cannibalism, Bones and Allstarring Timothée Chalamet, the star who catapulted his call me by your name (2017). will also be in competition blondethe biography of Marilyn Monroe directed by Andrew Dominik and starring Ana de Armas and Adrien Brodi, as well as L’immensita from Italian Emmanuel Crialesestarring the Spanish Penélope Cruz.

Other main category films are TARthe return of Todd Field directing Cate Blanchett; The Eternal Daughterin Joanna Hoggwith Tilda Swinton; The Banshees of Inisherin, by Irishman Martin McDonagh, starring Colin Farrell. the american Laura Poitras will offer the only documentary of the Official Selection, All the beauty and the bloodshedwhile documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman will opt for fiction with a couple.

The french Florian Zeller will compete with The Son, starring Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins. From Italy, Gianni Amelio will compete with Il Signore delle formiche, Andrea Pallaoro with Monica and Susanna Nicchiarelli with chiara. The son of the Greek Costa-Gavras, Romain Gavraswill compete with athena; the japanese Koji Fukada with love lifeThe french Alice Diop with Saint Omerthe iranian Vaid Jalilvand with beyond the wallFrench of Moroccan origin Roschdy Zem with Les Miens and Rebecca Zlotowski with Les efants des autres.

The opening film will be white noiseNoah Baumbach’s return to Venice after marriage story (2019).