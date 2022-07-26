James Gunn Explains Why Thor 4 Doesn’t Affect Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

One of the most unlikely relationships that Avengers: Infinity War yielded was definitely between Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy. In Ultimatumit was quite clear that this would not be the last moment we would see from the group and now with Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 on the way, the director James Gunn revealed how the events of Thor: Love and Thunder did not impact the new film.

In an interview with ScreenRant during the San Diego Comic-Conthe filmmaker was asked if the time they spent with Thor in any way affected the events of the film, scheduled for 2023:

“No, I wrote the script without thinking they were going to be in Thor, so it didn’t affect them at all”Gunn clarified.

The feature will feature the return of the central team formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff. Among the news of the cast, highlight for Will Poulter like the hero Adam Warlock.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debut in May 5, 2023. Before, however, the heroes will appear in a Christmas special, which also gained news in San Diego.

