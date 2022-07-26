Japan creates ‘solution’ to overwork: the ‘snooze box’

Sleepy at work? How about sitting inside a windowless box and taking a nap? Itoki Corp. and Koyoju Gohan, Japanese companies, are partnering to launch new vertical “snooze boxes”. They will help bring a healthier office culture to the country’s employees, according to the companies.

According to Bloomberg, overtime is notoriously a problem among employees in Japan. Sleepiness at work is so rampant that the country adopts a special word.al — “inemuri” — for people who take naps to survive long days at work or commuting.

The “snooze box” idea was born at a business event where Tokyo-based furniture specialist Itoki contacted Hokkaido-based plywood supplier Koyoju Gohan. The two signed a license agreement and Koyoju Gohan is now in the process of designing the nap box. Pricing and availability have not yet been set.

The device, which resembles a vertical cabinet, was made for the user to support their head, knees and back while seated. The plan is to install the boxes in offices so workers can take short naps throughout the day.

The designers hope the boxes will help deal with Japan's rigid office culture, which sees nearly a quarter of companies requiring employees to work more than 80 hours of overtime a month — often without extra pay — according to a government study of 2016 reported by CNBC

Is sleeping sitting up better than not sleeping?

"In Japan, many people lock themselves in the bathroom for a while, which I don't think is healthy", said Saeko Kawashima, communication director of the furniture manufacturer Itoki, to Bloomberg News. "It's best to sleep in a comfortable place."

The snooze box user will sleep in the pod like a flamingo: that is, without lying down. The initial design was made to ensure that the head, knees and back are all comfortably supported so the person does not fall over.

“Many Japanese tend to work continuously without a break,” Kawashima said. On social media, the news divided opinion. People took to Twitter to laugh at snooze boxes. One comment reads, “This is how we get people back to the office” and another, “Capitalism always wins.”