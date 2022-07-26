JBL launches in Brazil the wireless gaming headset Quantum 610 with battery for up to 40 hours

THE JBL announced the arrival to the Brazilian market of the new wireless gaming headset Quantum 610. The model stands out for offering a long-lasting battery, can reach up to 40 hours of playback and be recharged during use. According to the manufacturer, the Quantum 610 offers a comfortable design with a lightweight, durable headband and leather-covered foam ear cushions. The accessory also comes with a flip-up directional boom microphone with noise suppression and mute function.

The headset also comes with customizable RGB lights and the brand highlighted the QuantumSURROUND technology, which reproduces a wider and more realistic space environment, in addition to 50mm drivers so that the user does not miss any details of the game. The template is certified to work with the most popular chats in the world such as Discord, Skype and TeamSpeak. The headset also supports 3.5mm audio input. (1.2 m) for PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Series X and S, Mac and others.

The Quantum 610 has a 2.4 Ghz wireless connection and supports Bluetooth 5.2 technology. Still on the battery, the accessory can be recharged during use, which expands the possibilities of using the headset. According to the brand, the JBL Quantum 610 is now available on the manufacturer’s official website and at partner retailers. Already the price suggested accessory is R$ 1,199. Did you like the news? Tell us in the comments below!

