Joe and Anthony Russo Won’t Direct Avengers 5 and 6, Says Kevin Feige Rolling Stone

Known as the Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo have directed three films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The brothers Joe and Anthony Russo were responsible for directing three of the most acclaimed films in the world. Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU): Captain America 2: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), but should not return to the franchise in avengers 5 and 6second Kevin Feige.

During an interview with deadlinethe president of marvel studios talked about the team’s upcoming films, as well as the presence of the brothers Russian. “They have nothing to do with these movies, and they’re being pretty straightforward about it. We love them, and they love us. We want to work on a project again, but it won’t be this one,” said the executive.

+++READ MORE: Marvel: Why do studio films have humorous scenes? Director Joe Russo responds

Joe Russo found the way Disney treated Scarlett Johansson ‘disturbing’

THE disney chose to launch Black Widow (2021) simultaneously in theaters and in Disney+therefore, Scarlett Johansson sued the company over the hybrid premiere of the solo film by Natasha Romanoff since it would earn less at the box office. In an interview, director Joe Russo gave his opinion on the controversy.

Russian, who directed Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018) next to brother Anthony Russocriticized the way in which the disney treated johansson — even if the situation has already been resolved.

+++ READ MORE: Scarlett Johansson accuses Disney of hiding ‘misconduct’; she understand

“That was not really the proper way for the disney deal with this situation. It was upsetting for us artists. scarlett is a great friend of ours, and we were dismayed at the way this was handled. We’re glad it’s been resolved,” explained the filmmaker (via ScreenRant).

More on the process between Disney and Scarlett Johansson

Apparently, the situation was fully resolved between the parties, especially as the president of marvel studios, Kevin Feigeconfirmed that Scarlett Johansson continues as part of MCU in a project that is still “top secret,” but which will feature the actress.

+++ READ MORE: Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson asked for a substantial amount for Disney before filing a lawsuit; understand