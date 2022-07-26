Johnny Depp appeals court ruling ‘favourable’ to Amber Heard

Last Thursday (21), the actress Amber Heard appealed the final decision of the case that ordered her to pay 10.35 million dollars for defamation against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Now, he has also filed an appeal as he was ordered to pay her 2 million dollars. Depp’s goal is that he doesn’t have to pay her anything.

The truth is that he would not have to pay any amount, as he would be written off from the debt that Heard also now owes him, judicially.

The truth is that the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean wants to receive a full 10.35 million instead of ‘only’ 8.35 million.

Excerpt from the document delivered to the court in Fairfax, Virginia was released, and it reads: “Plaintiff and Defendant John C. Depp II, through his attorney, appeals to the Virginia Court of Appeals of all adverse decisions and of the final judgment order of this circuit court issued on June 24, 2022.”

Amber Heard still hasn’t accepted that she needs to pay the amount determined by the US court

The truth is that the actress does not have the value, as her legal team has already declared to various media, including television.

Therefore, the actress has been trying in every way to annul the decision of justice. One of the official documents presented to the court by her lawyers reads as follows:

“Please be advised that Defendant and Counter-Plaintiff and Plaintiff Amber Laura Heard, pursuant to Act 5:9 of the Virginia Supreme Court Rules, gives notice of her appeal to the Virginia Court of Appeals at trial of June 24, 2022, counterclaiming all additional orders and decisions of the Trial Court before the date.”

The artist has been trying to overturn the court decision for some time.

Amber and her team claimed that one of the people present on the jury, although he had the same last name, was not the one who was actually supposed to be there, as he had a different birth date, but so far has been unsuccessful.

