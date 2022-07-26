Justice authorizes entry of flags with poles in stadiums in São Paulo after 26 years | football

Flagpoles, with poles or supports, were once again allowed in football stadiums in São Paulo this Tuesday. Permission was granted by the São Paulo Court of Justice, and the decision is subject to appeal.

The entry of flags must follow the guidelines of the Military Police, which will specify the material, maximum size, quantity and sectors allowed. The decision was made by Judge Fabrício Reali Zia, who completed explaining other possible criteria for permission.

– (if the PM) Deems relevant for the granting of the right and its respective inspection, especially aiming at the safety of fans and their families – said the judge.

Flags with masts were prohibited by law in stadiums in São Paulo in 1996. In the case file, the Public Ministry expressed its opposition to the release and is analyzing whether it will appeal the decision.

1 of 1 Corinthains crowd flags in open training — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Corinthains crowd flags in open training — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The decision was a response to the representation made by the Police Station for Repression of Sports Intolerance Crimes (Drade), which believes that the “controlled entry of flag poles and supports into stadiums” is possible.

– Considering the exegesis extracted from the mentioned legislation and the spirit of the Law in allowing Brazilian cultural leisure, without neglecting safety, it is necessary to grant authorization for the entry of fans carrying flags, a right that is conditioned to the purpose of festive manifestation and friendly – ​​decided Fabrício Reali.

In addition, the permission can be “reviewed if it does not conform to the guidelines outlined”.

– The judicial concession may be reviewed – by representation of the police authority or the Public Prosecutor’s Office, in their own records – if it is found after this concession that the right assured here did not comply with the guidelines set out by the Fan Statute of allowing the leisure safely.

Flags with masts were prohibited by article 5 of Law No. 9,470, of December 27, 1996, authored by Nabi Abi Chedid:

“In the football stadiums and sports halls mentioned in Article 1, the sale, distribution or use of: